Traffic Alert: NB I-75 down to one lane after semi spills sewage - WNEM TV 5

Traffic Alert: NB I-75 down to one lane after semi spills sewage

Posted: Updated:
By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Connect
Source: Mi Drive Source: Mi Drive
GENESEE COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

A mess on a busy Mid-Michigan interstate may cause problems during your afternoon commute.

It happened about 11:30 a.m. on I-75 in Genesee County.

Northbound I-75 after Saginaw Road is down to one lane after a semi-truck spilled a load of sewage, according to the Grand Blanc police and fire officials

“This will take some time to clean up,” the fire department said on Facebook.

The closure is affecting the center and right lane as well as the right shoulder, according to MDOT. 

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.