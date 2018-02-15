Traffic Alert: NB I-75 down to one lane after semi spills sewage

A mess on a busy Mid-Michigan interstate may cause problems during your afternoon commute.

It happened about 11:30 a.m. on I-75 in Genesee County.

Northbound I-75 after Saginaw Road is down to one lane after a semi-truck spilled a load of sewage, according to the Grand Blanc police and fire officials

“This will take some time to clean up,” the fire department said on Facebook.

The closure is affecting the center and right lane as well as the right shoulder, according to MDOT.

