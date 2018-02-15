BREAKING: Molotov cocktails found in GR school were school project

Authorities are investigating after they say a Mid-Michigan man shot his wife and daughter to death before turning the gun on himself.More >
The suspect in a deadly rampage at a Florida high school is a troubled teenager who posted disturbing material on social media before the shooting spree that killed at least 17 people, according to a law enforcement official and former schoolmates.More >
Saginaw County has been included in the hepatitis A outbreak in Michigan. As of Feb. 6, there have been 736 cases reported in Michigan.More >
Diners can still ask for cheeseburgers or chocolate milk with the kid's meal, but the fast-food company said that not listing them will reduce how often they're ordered.More >
Police arrested two suspects for stabbing a 19-year-old woman and then dumping her on the side of the road.More >
Florida Gov. Rick Scott says he'll sit down with state leaders and work on how they can make sure people with mental illness aren't able to get guns.More >
It's the time of the year when Christians eat less meat and opt for fish instead.More >
Authorities need your help identifying a person of interest.More >
President Trump's administration is announcing a new idea to replace part of the current federal food stamp program, with actual boxes of food to participants.More >
A northern Indiana man has been convicted in the fatal shootings of two Michigan brothers.More >
