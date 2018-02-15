BREAKING: Molotov cocktails found in GR school were school proje - WNEM TV 5

BREAKING: Molotov cocktails found in GR school were school project

GRAND RAPIDS, MI (WNEM) -

A Grand Rapids Middle and High school was evacuated after local media reports three Molotov cocktails were found.

WWMT reports that three unexploded Molotov cocktails were found at CA Frost Middle/High School, but that they were harmless and part of a school project.

A district spokesperson told the station that the look-alikes, which were bottles filled with water, were found in a classroom and were part of a WWII project. 

Grand Rapids Police said no students have been hurt or in danger.

