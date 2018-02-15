Crews respond to 4-vehicle crash - WNEM TV 5

Crews respond to 4-vehicle crash

Posted:
GENESEE COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

Police responded to a multi-vehicle accident in Genesee County Thursday afternoon.

It happened at the intersection of Corunna and Elms Roads on the Flint Township/Clayton Township border.

TV5 crews at the scene said the accident involved four vehicles, including one that was on its side.

The extent of injuries is unclear at this point.

