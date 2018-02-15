'Meet the Putmans' star under investigation for gun crimes

A reality TV star in Mid-Michigan is facing serious charges.

Brandon Putman, 31, of Huron County, is accused of illegally trying to turn a semi-automatic gun into a fully automatic machine gun.

The Putman name is familiar because of the TLC show “Meet the Putmans,” which follows the family of 25 people who all live under one roof in Huron County.

Huron County Sheriff Kelly Hanson confirmed the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives and Michigan State Police were at the home of the reality TV family.

In an affidavit obtained by TV5, a special agent with the ATF testified an owner of a tool shop in Huron County tipped off the agents about a request Putman made in his shop.

The business owner said Putman asked him to make 10 duplicates of a metal part, which the owner recognized as a drop-in auto sear. The part can make an AR-15 rifle fully automatic.

The ATF said the part had no serial number or other manufacturing logos.

In addition, the ATF said Putman did not register the part with the National Firearms Registration.

In all, prosecutors are charging Putman with three gun crimes including illegal possession of a firearm. All three crimes carry a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.

Putman is not in jail. He posted a $10,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in federal court on March 8.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.