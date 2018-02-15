What's that smell? It's mating season for skunks!

As the season begins to change from winter to spring, more critters will begin to emerge from their slumbers.

Skunks are already getting an early start in one Mid-Michigan town.

Complaints of the associated unpleasant odors have been pouring in from around Saginaw.

“We typically this time of year and especially towards spring will probably get anywhere from three to five calls a week,” said Lisa Stoffel, director of Saginaw County Animal Care and Control.

Stoffel said it’s mating season for skunks, which can lead to problems for homeowners.

She said you want to make sure not to leave food laying around outside and to seal up your home.

If a skunk has already marked their territory near your dwelling, Stoffel said she can help.

“We can help in the way of referrals to agencies that do pest removal,” Stoffel said.

Agencies like Rose Pest Solutions.

“Skunks are very intelligent animals,” said Joe Flood, with Rose Pest Solutions.

Flood said one sure fire way to rid your property of the unwanted pests is through live trapping.

“That’s something you can call your local DNR office on. Obviously call Rose Pest Solutions for advice,” Flood said.

Stoffel urges you to leave skunk removal to the professionals, but if you do decide to take matters into your own hands heed this advice.

“Set the trap and leave it alone. Walk away from it until you know that something is in it. Don’t be sitting out there waiting for it and interfering with it. Because you want to have as little contact as possible,” Stoffel said.

The Michigan DNR keeps a list of permitted animal control contacts.

