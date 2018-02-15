MI requires schools to practice emergency lockdown drills

Schools in Michigan are required to perform security drills each year to prepare for nightmare scenarios.

“If you see something, say something. If there is something and that goes for students or parents, if there is something that seems out of place, out of sorts - report it,” Clio Schools Superintendent Fletcher Spears said.

Spears said his schools participate in active shooter response training known as Alice.

“Law enforcement came to us very supportive of that program,” Spears said. “We plan on training all of our employees either the spring or before school starts in the fall.”

The Michigan State Police also help increase awareness in the schools.

Trooper Amy Bellanger gives presentations to students and teachers on what to do and what not to do.

“Old school way of thinking is that we are going to hide the kids. Hide them under the desk, hide them in the corners and we are changing that way of thought,” Bellanger said.

She said planning ahead saves lives.

“Now we want to barricade. Barricade the doors the shooter can’t get in. If the shooter is to get in, to make entry into that room, we are going to fight back,” Bellanger said.

Michigan has only a few mandatory safety precautions schools must follow, like having certain amounts of fire and tornado drills.

Schools are required to post the dates of when those events take place on their websites.

Michigan also requires all schools have at least three emergency lockdown drills a year, but at Clio they said they have a lot more than that.

The Michigan Board of Education said Michigan is a local control state, which means safety measurements are left in the hands of the schools.

“Every time one of these take place the focus is around the guns, but I think we need to look more at mental health,” Spears said.

