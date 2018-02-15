City reducing water rates, but is reduction enough?

Authorities are investigating after they say a Mid-Michigan man shot his wife and daughter to death before turning the gun on himself.More >
Authorities are investigating after they say a Mid-Michigan man shot his wife and daughter to death before turning the gun on himself.More >
The suspect in a deadly rampage at a Florida high school is a troubled teenager who posted disturbing material on social media before the shooting spree that killed at least 17 people, according to a law enforcement official and former schoolmates.More >
The suspect in a deadly rampage at a Florida high school is a troubled teenager who posted disturbing material on social media before the shooting spree that killed at least 17 people, according to a law enforcement official and former schoolmates.More >
Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel said Thursday that all families who lost loved ones in the shooting have been notified. He said police will release a full list of the victims.More >
Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel said Thursday that all families who lost loved ones in the shooting have been notified. He said police will release a full list of the victims.More >
A northern Indiana man has been convicted in the fatal shootings of two Michigan brothers.More >
A northern Indiana man has been convicted in the fatal shootings of two Michigan brothers.More >
Saginaw County has been included in the hepatitis A outbreak in Michigan. As of Feb. 6, there have been 736 cases reported in Michigan.More >
Saginaw County has been included in the hepatitis A outbreak in Michigan. As of Feb. 6, there have been 736 cases reported in Michigan.More >
A reality TV star in Mid-Michigan is facing serious charges. Brandon Putman, of Huron County, is accused of illegally trying to turn a semi-automatic gun into a fully automatic machine gun.More >
A reality TV star in Mid-Michigan is facing serious charges. Brandon Putman, of Huron County, is accused of illegally trying to turn a semi-automatic gun into a fully automatic machine gun.More >
Police have responded to a scene in Bay City Thursday evening.More >
Police have responded to a scene in Bay City Thursday evening.More >
The leader of a white nationalist militia says Florida school shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz was a member of his group and participated in paramilitary drills in Tallahassee.More >
The leader of a white nationalist militia says Florida school shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz was a member of his group and participated in paramilitary drills in Tallahassee.More >
Police responded to a multi-vehicle accident in Genesee County Thursday afternoon.More >
Police responded to a multi-vehicle accident in Genesee County Thursday afternoon.More >
Diners can still ask for cheeseburgers or chocolate milk with the kid's meal, but the fast-food company said that not listing them will reduce how often they're ordered.More >
Diners can still ask for cheeseburgers or chocolate milk with the kid's meal, but the fast-food company said that not listing them will reduce how often they're ordered.More >