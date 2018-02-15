Fish fry Fridays popular during Lent

It is Lent and for many, that means fish fry season.

If you live in Bay City there is one place you can count on.

"It goes over good. We've got perch, cod and walleye this Friday," said James Dewyse, branch manager of the Knights of Columbus chapter in Bay City.

Dewyse said fish fry Fridays during Lent are the biggest days of the year.

"I can usually run 125 pounds of fish an hour between those two deep fryers," he said.

He said it's more than just quantity that matters, it's also the quality.

Dewyse said one of his tricks to frying perch is using only a thin layer of batter and not to overcook the fish.

"Lot of people overcook fish, just like a steak. It'll get tough," Dewyse said.

He said when all is said and done, the Knights of Columbus fish fry will serve as many as 1,100 people.

The thing he enjoys is people just can't seem to get enough of his fish.

"Yep, they come back for more. They keep coming back," he said.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.