Police: No gun found following threat at Carrollton Middle School

A threat of a gun at a school dance caused Carrollton Middle School to go on lockdown mode Thursday night.

A student reported hearing another group of students say someone had a gun at the dance, Carrollton Township police said.

The student notified staff who immediately contacted police and put the building on lockdown as a precaution, police said.

Police then executed a controlled release of each student to their parent.

All students were released to their parents and no gun was found, police said.

"At this point, no threat has been made to the students, staff, or volunteers present at the dance tonight," police said.

The Carrollton Township Police Department is handling the investigation and the Saginaw County Sheriff's Office is assisting.

The school is located at 3211 Carla Drive.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.