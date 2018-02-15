Parents upset school didn't notify them of student's return after making threat

Parents are reacting to a student’s return after making a threat to attack a Mid-Michigan school.

Many are concerned the district didn’t do enough to alert parents about the incident and assure them their students are safe going to class.

“They’re just not learning. They think there’s no consequences and then unfortunately when all of this came out there’s still no consequences,” said Liza Gulliver, parent.

Parents at Clio High School are on edge after a student was taken out of class and arrested back in January for posting a threatening video.

Now the student is back in class.

Gulliver said she feels left in the dark. She said she was never notified by the school.

“I’m actually upset. They said because of how it went down and the fact that it didn’t happen at school was why parents weren’t notified,” Gulliver said.

Another parent, Mark Reynolds, said the first time he heard about it was from TV5.

“It doesn’t make me uncomfortable, but I feel like I’m being let down not being informed of what’s going on. I don’t know if it’s their job to do that, but at the same time I would like to know if there’s an incident or a possible threat,” Reynolds said.

TV5 has been working with the prosecutor’s office trying to get more information on why the student was not charged, but have been unable to obtain that information.

TV5 also reached out to Superintendent Fletcher Spears to see why the school decided against notifying parents.

“This situation was addressed to the satisfaction of the administration and law enforcement. Parents were not contacted because the school did not feel it was warranted in this case,” Spears said.

But that’s not good enough for Gulliver.

“I think the parents need to know even if it’s found out to be a non-incident. I think we should be aware of it,” Gulliver said.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.