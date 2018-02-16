Birch Run school reassures student safety after threat made - WNEM TV 5

Birch Run school reassures student safety after threat made

Posted: Updated:
BIRCH RUN, MI (WNEM) -

Another Mid-Michigan school is reassuring parents of their children's safety following another possible threat.

The principal of Birch Run High School released a statement saying the school was warned a student had made a threat Thursday morning.

Police helped the school investigate the matter and they found no students were at risk.

There is no word yet if anyone was arrested or disciplined by the school.

