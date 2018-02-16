PetSmart to host adoption event across nation

PetSmart wants to help you find a life-long companion.

Beginning Friday, Feb. 16 you'll find dogs, puppies, cats, kittens and small pets all up for adoption for one of four National Adoption Weekends.

Each pet is spayed and neutered prior to adoption.

The event is happening at locations across the nation through Sunday.

