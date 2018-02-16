Iowa man named faster bagger in the country

You can find the fastest bagger in the country in Maquoketa, Iowa’s Fareway grocery store.

There's a lot more that goes into the bags than items on your shopping list.

"The two liter I always like to get that in first and then with something to brace it,” Trevor DeForest said.

It starts with a solid foundation on the bottom, then you work your way up.

"So, then I can put the eggs like this right on top of that so they'll stay nice and cozy,” DeForest said.

Ask Assistant Manager Trevor DeForest.

"Well, I was 14. I got hired actually by my dad who was the manager at the store at the time,” he said.

DeForest is a supermarket standout.

"So, on Monday I won the National Bagging Competition in Vegas,” DeForest said.

Out of every grocer in the country, he won.

Bringing home the gold means a lot for the tightknit town.

"I'm just very proud he won and just proud of our store,” a customer said.

There's something else that means even more, though.

"I've just been instilled with a hard work ethic and I think that makes you go places,” DeForest said.

DeForest never forgets where his success all started.

"Bag groceries and just stocking shelves. That's how everybody starts here,” he said.

Like packing the perfect bag, depending on that solid foundation and working your way to the top, is a method for success you can't put a price on.

Deforest received a $10,000 check for winning the bagging competition.

