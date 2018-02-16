Stretch of I-94 to be named after fire chief killed in line of d - WNEM TV 5

Stretch of I-94 to be named after fire chief killed in line of duty

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

State lawmakers will honor a first responder killed in the line of duty.

Under a bill signed by Governor Rick Snyder, a stretch of I-94 in Southern Michigan will be named in honor of Edward Switalski.

Switalkski died in June 2017 when a vehicle struck and killed him as he was responding to a crash.

He was fire chief for Kalamazoo County's Comstock Township.

The man responsible for his death was sentenced to up to 15 years in prison.

