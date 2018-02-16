Stretch of I-94 to be named after fire chief killed in line of duty

State lawmakers will honor a first responder killed in the line of duty.

Under a bill signed by Governor Rick Snyder, a stretch of I-94 in Southern Michigan will be named in honor of Edward Switalski.

Switalkski died in June 2017 when a vehicle struck and killed him as he was responding to a crash.

He was fire chief for Kalamazoo County's Comstock Township.

The man responsible for his death was sentenced to up to 15 years in prison.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.