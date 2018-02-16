Mostly dry for the weekend

Hopefully you had a great work week and we wish you a wonderful weekend ahead. Friday afternoon we had average temperatures, climbing into the lower 30s. We also managed to see a few snow flurries sneak across across Mid-Michigan.

Friday Night

Skies continue to clear out from the cloud cover and we'll be left with mostly clear skies. This allows temperatures to drastically drop for the overnight period and into Saturday morning. Our lows will manage to fall into the teens in most locations. See how cold it is in your area with our Current Temperatures Map.

On a positive side, the winds will not be as breezy, so the wind chills will stay in check for a good majority of the night. Just make sure to watch out for slick spots on the roads and sidewalks. Icy conditions are still very possible.

Saturday and Sunday

Our skies will start mostly clear for Saturday morning, before a push of cloud cover will filter across Mid-Michigan. Most of the afternoon will be dry, but we will be waiting for a few snow showers by the evening hours. The bulk of the snow will actually fall Saturday evening into the very early hours on Sunday before the snow tapers off. Accumulations across all areas of Mid-Michigan will remain under an inch. Track the snow in your neighborhood with our Interactive Radar.

Before the snow arrives for Saturday night, our winds will become more aggressive. With that in mind expect some cold wind chills throughout the day. Winds will gust towards 20 mph. High temperatures on Saturday afternoon will rise back into the middle 30s. While Sunday, temperatures will soar into the upper 30s and maybe some locations reaching the lower 40s by the afternoon hours.

