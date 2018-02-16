Quiet weather returns for Friday, mostly dry weekend

After temperatures have been mild the last few days, a cold front is going to bring us back down a little bit for the last day of the traditional workweek. However, for those who liked the warmth, it appears we're not quite done with the mild days yet!

Today & Tonight

Skies are still fairly cloudy this morning, so temperatures aren't too bad by February standards. Most readings are in the middle and upper 20s with a few low 30s hanging on in some of our southern counties. Of course, this is still around 10 to 15 degrees cooler than Thursday morning so it will be a noticeable change.

Despite the cloudy skies, we're fairly dry with only a slight chance of a flurry early this morning. That cloud cover also diminishes throughout the day, especially this afternoon. That late day sunshine should give us a nice mix of 20s and 30s for afternoon highs.

A breezy northwest wind at times will keep wind chills feeling more like the teens and 20s through the afternoon, with a chill in the teens expected through your Friday evening plans. The good news? You'll stay dry if you're headed out and about under clear skies.

Overnight lows settle in the teens for Saturday morning, with a slight increase in cloud cover toward daybreak.

Saturday & Sunday

We may have some early day sunshine on Saturday, but it appears as our next disturbance works closer, we'll trend mostly cloudy for the afternoon and evening. Some snow showers will move in as the afternoon goes on, with chances continuing into the evening.

At this time, we expect any snowfall accumulations on Saturday to be fairly minor under 1". Highs on Saturday will be in the lower to middle 30s.

Cloud cover moves out at least partially for Sunday, and dry weather prevails throughout the day. Temperatures take another step upward from Saturday and we'll manage a mix of middle and upper 30s by Sunday afternoon.

Enjoy the dry weather on Sunday while you can, the start of next week looks fairly soggy. For a look beyond the weekend, check out your First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast!



