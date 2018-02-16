Online threat closes 3 schools in Michigan for two days

Three Michigan schools were closed for two days this week as investigators tracked down the source of an online threat.

The threat through the Stockbridge Community Schools' technology department involved Stockbridge Junior/Senior High School. Superintendent Karl Heidrich says the message implying a threat of gun violence was reported Tuesday to police. The district's schools were closed Wednesday and Thursday.

Police Chief Johnnie Torres says that an investigation led them to one student. Eventually, he says, another student -- a 14-year-old boy -- confessed Thursday. The school district says both students have been suspended and are banned from school property.

Torres says investigators don't think the boy had access to weapons.

Classes were resuming on Friday. The Ingham County prosecutor's office is handling the case and charges were expected.

