Beaverton woman killed after crashing car into tree - WNEM TV 5

Beaverton woman killed after crashing car into tree

Posted: Updated:
By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Connect
Ambulance Ambulance
MIDLAND COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

Authorities are investigating a single-vehicle crash that claimed the life of a Beaverton woman.

It happened about 10 p.m. Thursday, February 15 on West Barden Road, just south of Grant Street in Geneva Township.

Investigators said 37-year-old Melissa Maxwell was driving her grey 2006 Toyota Camry eastbound on West Barden Road when the vehicle went off the road to the right and hit a tree.

Maxwell was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Midland County Sheriff’s Office is waiting for toxicology reports to determine if alcohol or drug use was a factor in the crash.

An autopsy is also pending.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.