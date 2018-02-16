Beaverton woman killed after crashing car into tree

Authorities are investigating a single-vehicle crash that claimed the life of a Beaverton woman.

It happened about 10 p.m. Thursday, February 15 on West Barden Road, just south of Grant Street in Geneva Township.

Investigators said 37-year-old Melissa Maxwell was driving her grey 2006 Toyota Camry eastbound on West Barden Road when the vehicle went off the road to the right and hit a tree.

Maxwell was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Midland County Sheriff’s Office is waiting for toxicology reports to determine if alcohol or drug use was a factor in the crash.

An autopsy is also pending.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.