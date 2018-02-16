Bills would teach new drivers how to interact with police during traffic stop

A set of bills making their way through Lansing would create a protocol in Michigan for drivers, passengers and the police during a traffic stop.

Our affiliates at CBS Detroit report Senate Bills 805-807 are aimed at standardizing interactions between police and drivers to make the situation less stressful for everyone involved.

The bipartisan effort would direct the Secretary of State and Michigan State Police to develop a program. The “common sense” guidelines would be included in the current driver’s education lesson so students are familiar with what to do before getting a license.

The legislation has been referred to the Senate Committee on Transportation for further consideration.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.