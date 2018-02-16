Michigan sees decline in revenue with fewer traffic tickets - WNEM TV 5

Michigan sees decline in revenue with fewer traffic tickets

Posted: Updated:
WNEM WNEM
DETROIT (AP) -

Michigan courts and municipalities are seeing a drop in revenue as police officers are writing a historically low number of traffic tickets.

The Detroit News reports that the State Court Administrator's Office says there were almost 1.4 million traffic citations handled in district courts in 2016, a 45 percent drop-off since 2006.

The state House Fiscal Agency says statewide ticket revenue has dropped from around $150 million in 2006 to about $100 million in 2016.

Experts believe police staffing shortages are largely responsible for the decrease.

Jim Walker is legislative director of the National Motorists Association's Michigan branch. He says a change in how speed limits are set has also affected ticket rates, with many areas raising the speed limit based on a 2016 law.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.