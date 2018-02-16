Flint Twp house fire extinguished, no injuries

The Flint Township Fire Department is investigating a morning house fire.

The fire started at 10:43 a.m. on Feb. 16 at 2106 Harwine Street in Flint Township.

The Flint Township Fire Chief said the small fire started inside the home upstairs.

He said no one was home and no injuries were reported during the incident.

The fire department is still investigating this incident.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.