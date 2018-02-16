Funeral services announced for officer killed in crash

Funeral services have been announced for a Detroit police officer who died after his unmarked patrol car crashed on the city's southwest side.

A vigil for Officer Darren Weathers is scheduled to start at 5 p.m. Saturday at the 2nd Police Precinct.

A viewing will be held from 5-8 p.m. Sunday and 2-8 p.m. Monday at Rosedale Park Baptist Church in Detroit. Weathers' funeral begins with a family hour at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Second Ebenezer Church.

The 25-year-old Weathers died Tuesday at a hospital following the crash. He apparently lost control of his car, crashed into another vehicle and slammed into a brick wall or metal pylon.

An initial investigation indicated he may have run a red light and that speed may have been a factor in the crash.

