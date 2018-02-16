Extreme trampoline park coming to Flint

A large trampoline park is expected to be open in a few months.

Planet 3 Extreme Air Park is scheduled to open mid-April in the former Great Lake Power Sports building at 3450 Miller Rd in Flint.

The biggest bounce park in the city will feature over 20,000 square feet of interconnected floor level padded trampolines, an open jump area, a trampoline dodgeball stadium, basketball dunk centers, and much more.

Planet 3 said their wall-to-wall trampoline courts are designed for all ages, shapes, and sizes.

Every Friday and Saturday night, the park is transformed by black and laser lights for a club like atmosphere.

The park said the facility is ideal for teenagers, young adults, and families.

“We are excited to announce the opening of the Planet 3 Extreme Air Park early 2018,” said Mo Haretuku, the owner of Planet 3. “Also we are glad that we could find an awesome location to build it in the heart of Flint! We hope to be a welcome addition to the community as a place to enjoy the company of others, stay in shape and have an amazing time.”

Planet 3 will soon be hiring 30 to 40 locals to become a part of its team.

For more information, follow Planet 3 Flint on Facebook or Instagram.

