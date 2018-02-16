Lapeer woman killed from vehicle hitting her on sidewalk

A woman from Lapeer is dead after she was struck by a car while she was walking on the sidewalk.

On Thursday, Feb. 15 at 6:29 p.m., first responders were dispatched to Nepessing Street, east of Saginaw Street, for a traffic crash.

The investigation shows that a 65-year-old man from Metamora driving a 2010 Honda Fit was westbound on Nepessing Street.

The vehicle drove onto the sidewalk from the westbound lane to the north side of the roadway.

The Honda struck a woman who was walking eastbound on the sidewalk.

The man went back on the roadway and hit a tree on the north side of Nepessing Street.

He was taken to the McLaren-Lapeer Region Hospital by ambulance with non-life threating injuries.

The woman who was struck on the sidewalk was found dead at the scene.

She has been identified as Heather Anna Chambers, a 39-year-old woman from Lapeer.

Police do not know what caused the Honda to leave the roadway at this time.

Investigators believe the vehicle was going at an excessive speed after leaving the roadway and do not believe that alcohol was a factor in this crash.

The investigation is still ongoing.

