4 dead in apparent triple murder-suicide near Detroit - WNEM TV 5

4 dead in apparent triple murder-suicide near Detroit

Posted: Updated:
Stock photo Stock photo
KEEGO HARBOR, Mich. (AP) -

Police say four people have been found dead in a Detroit-area home in an apparent triple-murder suicide.

The Keego Harbor Police Department says in a news release that the four were found dead Friday morning. It says officers responding to a welfare check at the home were met by a relative who had concerns for the residents.

It says "officers entered the home and located four deceased victims in what appears to be a family situation murder/suicide."

Police haven't released the ages or genders of the victims or how they died.

Keego Harbor is about 20 miles (32 kilometers) northwest of Detroit.

The incident came one day after a double-murder suicide was discovered in Sebewaing, about 95 miles (152 kilometers) north of Detroit.

Copyright 2018 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.