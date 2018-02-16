VIDEO: Both sides speak out on gun rights following Florida tragedy

The shooting tragedy that killed 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida has raised the issue of gun rights.

TV5 sat down with both sides of the issue and asked them the same 5 questions.

To hear Steve Dulan, spokesman for the Michigan Coalition of Responsible Gun Owners, click here.

To hear Doctor Jerry Walden from Physicians for Prevention of Gun Violence, click here.

