Head on crash sends two to hospital

Two drivers were taken to the hospital after a head-on collision accident.

The Bridgeport Fire Department responded to a head-on collision at Junction Road near Reimer at about 6:20 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 16.

Crews had to use the Jaws of Life to remove one driver.

Both drivers were taken to local hospitals.

The road was shut down for a few hours for investigators to survey the scene.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.