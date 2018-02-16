Parents furious with school, saying dangerous lack of communication

Concerned parents are frustrated with their school district for what they fear could have been a dangerous lack of communication.

They say the district didn’t do enough to inform them of a threat against their child’s school.

Several parents want to know why they didn’t hear about the threat until they logged on to Facebook.

“This is no light matter, that we should just be slapping on the wrist for,” said Tara Cunningham, a concerned parent of two who attend Birch Run Area Schools.

Cunningham and a group of other parents came out to the school this morning, outraged over an alleged threat on the district’s Facebook page.

The post described an apparent threat made by a Birch Run High School student.

The post goes on the say that the matter was looked into by faculty and the police, but that no one was found at risk.

But Cunningham insists this was an inadequate response.

“We’re concerned why we’re just getting a Facebook post and why they would announce it after a mass shooting in Florida,” Cunningham said.

TV5 talked with the school’s superintendent and he revealed that much of what took place may have started over a month ago, but was only reported by another student yesterday.

“It was important to us to make sure we had facts before we made a public message or sent a message out to our public,” said Superintendent David Bush.

Bush defends his district’s reaction and said the district didn’t want to put out false information beforehand but took every precaution when handling the threat, through the suspension of the student.

He goes on to credit another student for speaking out against this behavior and said even further disciplinary action will be taken.

“We’re weighing all those factors right now and we’ll proceed to ensure that moving forward we have a safe learning environment within this school district,” Bush said.

