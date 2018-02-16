A 38-year-old man could spend life in prison for selling heroin resulting in death.

Edward Forte was found guilty on Feb. 13 for delivery of a controlled substance causing death and delivery of a controlled substance less than 50 grams.

The conviction stems from a heroin deal on April 19, 2017 in Saginaw.

The defendant was alleged to have been involved in the sale of heroin which was verified to have been laced with fentanyl, Tuscola County Prosecutor Mark Reene said.

The heroin was then used and consumed by a Caro woman who was later found dead in a friend’s apartment, Reene said.

The investigation revealed the heroin was a contributing factor to her death.

Forte faces life in prison or any term of years. His sentencing has been scheduled for April 9.

