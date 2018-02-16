Several Mid-Michigan schools receive threats following FL shooting

The deadly Florida school shooting left many local parents and students on edge and concerned about a copycat attack.

There have been multiple threats made at schools in Mid-Michigan.

A threat at Bentley High School led to charges.

“They could be locked up for up to 20 years,” Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton said.

Another threat left the Carrollton Middle School dance in fear.

“In a lot of the kids’ heads last night they were thinking, ‘God, what if this is my last day,’” said Celia Hill, parent.

Those are some of the threats across Mid-Michigan in the wake of the Florida high school shooting.

Leyton said they had five threats on Friday. They might be real or they might be pranks.

“We’re trying to flush out whether they’re real or incredible. Either way, nothings funny about any of it,” Leyton said.

He and parents said the copycat threats are getting out of hand.

“It’s just gonna continue if somebody doesn’t put a stop to it,” one parent said.

Parents said these joke threats should not be chalked up to kids being kids.

“Even the ones that are not serious are just as chaotic in my heart because you don’t know until it’s over. All you know is your kid is in there. They’re locked up and you can’t get to them,” Hill said.

Parents want the threat makers punished.

“They have to have some real consequences. They can’t just get a slap on the wrist though,” Hill said.

She said at some point you have to put everybody’s welfare in front of one person.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.