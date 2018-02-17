Polar Plunges in Mid-Michigan benefit the Special Olympics

Some Mid-Michiganders took a cold plunge this weekend at two different cities for a good cause.

The Polar Plunges in Saginaw and Mount Pleasant was held to benefit the Special Olympics.

The Saginaw Plunge was at G’s Pizzeria and Bar on Bay Road.

The Mount Pleasant Plunge was at O’Kelly’s Wayside on South Mission.

They were both at 11:30 a.m. and after the cold plunge, participants went to the After Splash Bash.

If you missed the event and want to make a donation, you can visit their First Giving website.

