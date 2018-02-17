Senator Stabenow pushes for skilled trade to fill gap

US Senator Debbie Stabenow is pushing the importance of skilled trades.

While the Michigan Democrat was visiting the at Genesee Career Institute in Flint, she announced her New Skills for New Jobs agenda that she is pushing on Capitol Hill.

The purpose is to encourage young people to fill a growing skills gap in manufacturing jobs.

“They have choices,” Stabenow said. “They can go to a four-year college, great, or beyond. But they could also become a skilled-trades apprentice and end up with a professional career with a great-paying job that doesn’t involve college.”

It’s estimated that by 2025 more than 3.5 million manufacturing jobs will need to be filled.

