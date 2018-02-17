Snow returns tonight, but not for long

A vast majority of our snow across Mid-Michigan has melted, but more is on the way. However, it probably isn't what winter lovers are hoping for. Especially when you consider that temperatures will be skyrocketing to start next week.

Tonight

Snow showers will be front and center tonight with the bulk of the snow falling before midnight. A few flurries will still manage to linger after midnight, but will end well before sunrise. Accumulation won't amount to anymore than an inch, if that. Track the snow in your neighborhood with our Interactive Radar. Lows overnight will drop into the mid 20s which is warmer compared to where our temperatures started on Saturday. Winds will be a little lighter out of the west southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

The snow will be gone and our attention will turn to rising temperatures. Highs tomorrow will be approaching 40 degrees when are normal highs should be in the low 30s. Believe it or not, this is just the start and our temperatures will continue to climb on Monday and Tuesday as well. See how warm temperatures are near you with our Current Temperatures Map. In addition to the warmer temperatures, we'll see a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day with the most sunshine closer to Flint. Winds will be out of the south southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

Monday and Tuesday

It is going to be a wet and soggy couple of days to start the work week. Expect to see rain on both days and even a rumble or two of thunder. This will help eliminate almost all of the snow across Mid-Michigan, cause minor ponding, and cause river levels across the area to rise. The trade off will come in the form of warmer temperatures. Highs will be in the upper 40s on Monday and the low 50s on Tuesday.

Stay up to date with the latest First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.