Snow returns tonight, but not for long

The deadly Florida school shooting left many local parents and students on edge and concerned about a copycat attack.More >
Family and friends of a Mid-Michigan man fear he may soon be deported to Cuba. Immigration and Customs has stepped up enforcement recently. That enforcement led to the recent detainment of a Bay City man.More >
Dog food is being taken off of shelves after some concerns of a euthanasia drug.More >
The bodies of two newborn baby twins were found abandoned in a suitcase in a roadside ditch Friday afternoon.More >
A year earlier, she'd survived the mass shooting at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport that left five people dead and several wounded.More >
Airline employee Denice Miracle is credited with saving two teenage girls from a human trafficking plot. She said she first noticed something was wrong when the girls approached the check-in counter with their bags -- but no ID.More >
A woman from Lapeer is dead after she was struck by a car while she was walking on the sidewalk.More >
Authorities are investigating after they say a Mid-Michigan man shot his wife and daughter to death before turning the gun on himself.More >
A Facebook post of a man turning in his rifle is going viral.More >
Diners can still ask for cheeseburgers or chocolate milk with the kid's meal, but the fast-food company said that not listing them will reduce how often they're ordered.More >
