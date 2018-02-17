K-12 boost contingent on cutting cyber schools, shared time - WNEM TV 5

K-12 boost contingent on cutting cyber schools, shared time

Posted By Stephen Borowy
LANSING, MI (AP) -

Gov. Rick Snyder's bid to boost base K-12 funding by the largest amount in 17 years is contingent on Republican lawmakers agreeing to cut state aid in two areas they favor: cyber charter schools and the use of public funds to teach private or homeschool students.

Spending on online charter schools and shared-time instruction has grown rapidly in recent years. Snyder says more than a quarter of the money --$93 million -- should be reinvested in the per-student foundation grant that goes to all K-12 districts and charter schools statewide.

If the Legislature rejects the proposals outright -- which is a distinct possibility -- districts could be in line for a funding increase of between $80 and $160 per pupil instead of the $120 to $240 proposed by the governor.

