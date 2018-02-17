Police take driver in for questioning, believed to have nearly hit road crew

A driver has been taken into police custody for questioning after police say they crashed into a traffic sign and nearly hit road workers.

On Wednesday, Feb. 14 at 12:30 p.m., a white Dodge Charger with black stripes on the sides of it crashed into a traffic control sign on Gratiot Road at West Gloucester Drive in Thomas Township.

The driver nearly missed Michigan Department of Transportation workers in the median.

The driver left the scene before the police arrived.

The workers were replacing a guardrail from a previous accident.

Thomas Township Public Safety Department said there was an extensive amount of damage to the Charger.

On Friday, Feb. 16, the Thomas Township Public Safety Department reported that the driver of the Dodge Charger was identified and taken in for questioning.

