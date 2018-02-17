New pet resort opens its doors in Kochville Twp

A new business in Saginaw County aims to pamper your four-legged friends.

Woodland pet resort opened in November, the second such business owned by two couples who also operate the Howl-A-Day pet resort in Midland.

“He’s a family member definitely,” said Lisa Kickham, a local dog owner.

Kickham’s extra family member is a fluffy white Maltipoo named Owen.

He loves to travel but sometimes can’t always tag along, so his mom Lisa is checking out Saginaw’s newest spot, the Woodland Pet Resort.

“Well you want to see where they’re going to be and how they’re going to be treated and I mean we’re very particular,” Kickman said.

That’s just what owner Elizabeth Stigelman is here for. She’s spent more than a decade catering to the needs and wants of pet owner’s all across Mid-Michigan.

She started in Midland but jumped at expanding to Saginaw.

Woodland’s staff took the day to show off everything they have to offer to dozens of pet parents in the area.

“If you like Howl-A-Day pet resort you’ll love Woodland Pet Resort and we really want you to come out and see it and tour it and ask questions,” Stigelman said.

When she says resort she truly means it. Woodland’s offers anything from boarding, daycare, condos, even nature walks for your four-legged friends but that’s just the beginning.

The Woodland Pet Resort has big plans for their future. They’re even turning a pole barn into more room for playtime and of course deluxe suites.

“It’s not home but it’s a positive experience that we’re going for,” Stigelman said.

And it’s all music to both Kickham’s and Owen’s ears.

“We have not felt comfortable leaving him anywhere in Saginaw but we took the tour and I’m pretty happy with it so we’ll be excited,” Kickman said.

