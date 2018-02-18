Flood Watch is in effect for parts of Mid-Michigan

It's going to be a rough one for us over the next couple of days. Rain will move into Mid-Michigan tomorrow afternoon and will stay with us through Wednesday afternoon. The chances of flooding across the area will be rising, especially as the remaining snow melts.

A Flood Watch is in effect for Isabella, Gratiot, and Clare counties from Monday afternoon until Wednesday afternoon. The combination of falling rain and melting snow will act to cause minor flooding in addition to rising rivers. 1 to 2 inches of rain will be common for most folks around Mid-Michigan through Wednesday afternoon with isolated areas receiving up to 3 or even 4 inches.

Tonight

Watch for increasing clouds overnight ahead of our next system. While the clouds move in, expect the rain to hold off until Monday afternoon. Lows will actually be closer to our normal highs for this time of year in the low 30s. Winds will still be breezy out of the south at 5 to 15 mph.

Tomorrow

It's going to be wet and soggy over the next couple of days. Scattered showers move into Mid-Michigan starting tomorrow. Even if the rain isn't overly heavy, it will still manage to melt what is left of our snow which will cause river levels to rise. Some minor flooding will also be possible in areas where melting is occurring. Track the rain in your neighborhood with our Interactive Radar. Highs will only continue to increase into the upper 40s. Winds won't be quite as strong, out of the south southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

Mid-Week

Rain continues not only for Tuesday, but for Wednesday as well. As mentioned before, even just light rain combined with the warm temperatures and melting snow will cause rivers to swell and low lying areas to collect water. Some mixed precipitation may also fall on Wednesday as temperatures drop below freezing with the passage of a cold front. Highs on Tuesday will be very mild, in the low to mid 50s, but will drop into the upper 30s for Wednesday. See how warm temperatures are in your area with our Current Temperatures Map.

