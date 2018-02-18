Sun and clouds will cap off the weekend

We will finally see some sunshine before the weekend is out. Some will see more than others, but there will be at least a little to go around today before rain moves in for the next couple of days.

Today

We'll see a mix of sun and clouds across Mid-Michigan today. The most sunshine will be found closer to Flint, Grand Blanc, Fenton, and the I-69 corridor with more cloud cover as you travel closer to the Tri-Cities and areas to the north. Highs will be on the rise today, topping out near 40 with help from south southwesterly winds at 5 to 15 mph, gusting to 20 mph.

Tonight

Watch for increasing clouds overnight ahead of our next system. While the clouds move in, expect the rain to hold off at least until Monday morning. Lows will actually be closer to our normal highs for this time of year in the low 30s. Winds will still be breezy out of the south at 5 to 15 mph.

Tomorrow

It's going to be wet and soggy over the next couple of days. Scattered showers move into Mid-Michigan starting tomorrow. Even if the rain isn't overly heavy, it will still manage to melt what is left of our snow which will cause river levels to rise. Some minor flooding will also be possible in areas where melting is occurring. Highs will only continue to increase into the upper 40s. Winds won't be quite as strong, out of the south southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

Mid-Week

Rain continues not only for Tuesday, but for Wednesday as well. As mentioned before, even just light rain combined with the warm temperatures and melting snow will cause rivers to swell and low lying areas to collect water. Some mixed precipitation may also fall on Wednesday as temperatures drop below freezing with the passage of a cold front. Highs on Tuesday will be very mild, in the low to mid 50s, but will drop into the upper 30s for Wednesday.

