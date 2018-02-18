Bridgeport woman saved from house fire by officer, trooper

A Bridgeport woman was rescued from a house fire by a police officer and state trooper.

First responders were dispatched to a house fire at 2822 Germain St in Bridgeport Township on Saturday, Feb. 17 at 12:13 a.m.

When a Bridgeport Township Officer and a Michigan State Trooper arrived, they could hear someone inside the duplex home.

MSP Trooper Wynkoop and Bridgeport Township Officer Eric Myczkowiak went into the smoke-filled house, found a 56-year-old woman, and carried her out of the home.

Police said the woman suffered some smoke inhalation and was taken by MMR to Covenant.

She was then transferred to Hurley Hospital for treatment and is in stable condition.

Residents in the other side of the duplex home were evacuated.

The officer and trooper that entered the home were treated for smoke inhalation at St. Mary’s Hospital.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.