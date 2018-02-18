Police, firefighters responding to roll-over accident in Flushin - WNEM TV 5

Police, firefighters responding to roll-over accident in Flushing

Posted: Updated:
FLUSHING, MI (WNEM) -

Police and firefighters are on the scene of a roll-over accident in Flushing.

The accident happened at the intersection of Pierson Road and Elms Road on Sunday afternoon, Feb. 18.

Police have not said how many were injured in the accident.

Stay with TV5 for developing updates.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.