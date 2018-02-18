Woman dies, man injured after ATV breaks through lake ice - WNEM TV 5

Woman dies, man injured after ATV breaks through lake ice

BUTMAN TOWNSHIP, MI (AP) -

Authorities say a woman has died and a man injured after the all-terrain vehicle in which they were riding broke through ice and was submerged in a central Michigan lake.

Gladwin County sheriff's officials say the ATV fell into Lake Lancer in Butman Township Saturday evening. The driver, 63-year-old David McCloe, was rescued but 58-year-old Monica Johnson died at the scene.

McCloe told authorities he freed himself from the vehicle and was in the water for about 20 minutes, yelling for help. A man pulled him out and he was taken to a medical center for undisclosed treatment.

The sheriff's office says in a release "there is no such thing as safe ice," particularly involving a motor vehicle.'

