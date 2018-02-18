Town hall meeting held to discuss Water Crisis lawsuit

A big town hall meeting was held to talk about the effects of the Water Crisis in Flint.

Attorneys, local officials, and advocates, also talked about the possibility of a settlement with state and local government officials regarding a water contamination lawsuit.

“There should be some type of compensation and I think we’ve waited long enough,” said Lendra Brown, a Flint resident.

Brown has been struggling since the Flint Water Crisis hit almost four years ago.

She said it’s time to take some legal action. She’s just one of the hundreds of Flint residents that came out to learn more about water contamination lawsuits.

“Which is the right lawyers to be signing with and to just get more information,” Brown said.

Actor Hill Harper led the town hall and a panel that included Councilman Eric Mays with lawyers from across the country.

The overall message of the town hall meeting is if you’re not sure if a lawsuit is right for you, you owe yourself to find out.

The panelists urged residents to take a look if the crisis has hurt not just your health but even your business or property value.

They said only 15,000 people have signed with lawyers so far.

Attorney Cynthia Lindsey said in cases like these there’s power in numbers.

“It’s very important for them to sign up with somebody,” Lindsey said. “I just want to make sure that they’re getting the correct information and not taken advantage of.”

For Brown, she left the meeting with enough information to sign with a lawyer.

She hopes lawsuits like these prevent any town, child, or family from going through this ever happening again.

“I think that if you hit them in their pockets that’s what hurts a person,” Brown said. “Calling them names and all that ‘oh he’s this oh he’s that’ doesn’t get us anywhere.”

Attorneys have said cases like these could take years to settle.

