Body found in St. Clair County home that caught fire

Authorities say a body has been found in a home that caught fire near Port Huron in St. Clair County.

Sheriff's officials say first responders from several departments were called to the Saturday night blaze on Range Road, the boundary between Kimball and Port Huron townships. They forced their way into the home but couldn't immediately find anybody because of the smoke and flames.

Officials say they later found the body of the homeowner. They aren't releasing the person's name until relatives are notified.

The sheriff's department is investigating.

