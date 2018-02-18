Cities pitching diversity in efforts to lure businesses - WNEM TV 5

Cities pitching diversity in efforts to lure businesses

Posted: Updated:
Posted By Stephen Borowy
Connect
Stock Photo Stock Photo

Some cities and regions are highlighting racial diversity along with positive business climates, competitive tax rates and available land in pitches to lure tech companies and high-paying jobs to town.

Places such as Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, and Detroit are touting their populations of people of color to chief executives and other corporate officials as part of being open for business.

Experts say race, color and culture are attractive to millennials dominating a more tech-driven workforce and important to corporate executives when deciding where to relocate or build new operations.

Matthew Quint, director of Columbia Business School's Center on Global Brand Leadership, says companies generally are looking to employ a lot of millennials and those hires want to work and live in communities with diverse and interesting cultures.

Copyright 2018 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.