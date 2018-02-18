Lawmakers struggle for water pipes solution - WNEM TV 5

Lawmakers struggle for water pipes solution

Posted By Stephen Borowy
LANSING, MI (AP) -

Lawmakers in Lansing still can’t see eye to eye on a bill over who will supply water pipes to Michigan cities.

State Senator Rick Jones says his bill gives communities a choice when it comes to picking pipes for public-works projects.

He claims plastic pipes are just as good as iron and steel, plus they’re cheaper.

But Michigan Radio reports the American Water-Works Association opposes the plan, saying plastic is not as sustainable.

The plastic pipe industry has pushed similar bills in 11 states, but all of them failed.

