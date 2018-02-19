Police: No 'hit-list' or gun found after 'vague' threats made to school

Authorities are investigating a possible threat at a Mid-Michigan high school.

Mt. Morris Police Department said they started investigating last week after threats were heard by several people at the Mt. Morris School District.

Investigators found there was no gun witnessed at the school and the threats were very vague and unspecific.

“Despite several stories floating around, there has been no indication or evidence of any type of 'hit-list' or specific threats made against specific students or staff,” the department said in a statement on Facebook.

The department said they will continue to have a school resource officer on campus, and the officer should be made immediately aware of any future threats.

“While we understand the frustration that some parents may be feeling regarding this incident, we can assure you that these types of things are not only handled swiftly and seriously but extremely thoroughly," the department wrote. "Based on all of the information and evidence collected at this time, we do not believe that there is any immediate danger to the schools themselves or any of the students or staff in attendance. We would encourage all students to return to school as normal, and please report any and all suspicious or concerning behavior to the resource officer as soon as possible."

