BREAKING: Saginaw woman killed in wrong-way crash on I-75

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Source: MSP Source: MSP
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

Authorities say a wrong-way crash on I-75 claimed the life of a young woman. 

It happened about 11:51 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 18 on southbound I-75 in Saginaw County.

Michigan State Police said a dark-colored 2016 GMC Sierra was driving north in the southbound lanes when the truck hit a 25 ft. Ryder box truck head-on just before the Zilwaukee Bridge at the 154-mile marker.

The driver of the GMC Sierra, a 22-year-old Saginaw woman, was pronounced dead at the scene. Her name has not been released.

The driver of the Ryder truck, a 34-year-old Grayling man, suffered a fractured femur and was taken to a local hospital for treatment, police said.

MSP continues to investigate the crash.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

