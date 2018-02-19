Weaver to make announcement about economic development in Flint - WNEM TV 5

Weaver to make announcement about economic development in Flint

Posted: Updated:
Source: WNEM Source: WNEM
FLINT, MI (WNEM) -

We're expected to learn more Monday about the future of the Vehicle City.

Mayor Karen Weaver will hold a press conference to make a special announcement about economic development in Flint.

The press conference starts at 10:30 a.m. at Flint's City Hall.

Count on WNEM TV-5 for continuing coverage.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.