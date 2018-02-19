Little Miss Flint brings Black Panther to local kids

A local activist is bringing Black Panther to local kids.

Little Miss Flint, whose real name is Mari Copeny, is hosting a free screening of the blockbuster movie Monday.

The showing will happen at Rave Cinemas in Flint at 2 p.m. for a selection of kids affected by the water crisis.

Copeny said Black Panther will give the kids a chance to see themselves as royalty and heroes, not just the victim.

The event was made possible after a GoFundMe campaign raised more than $15,000.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.