Little Miss Flint brings Black Panther to local kids - WNEM TV 5

Little Miss Flint brings Black Panther to local kids

Posted: Updated:
By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Connect
Source: CNN Source: CNN
FLINT, MI (WNEM) -

A local activist is bringing Black Panther to local kids.

Little Miss Flint, whose real name is Mari Copeny, is hosting a free screening of the blockbuster movie Monday.

The showing will happen at Rave Cinemas in Flint at 2 p.m. for a selection of kids affected by the water crisis.

Copeny said Black Panther will give the kids a chance to see themselves as royalty and heroes, not just the victim.

The event was made possible after a GoFundMe campaign raised more than $15,000.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.