SASA student suspended following alleged bomb threat - WNEM TV 5

SASA student suspended following alleged bomb threat

Posted: Updated:
By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Connect
Stock image Stock image
SAGINAW, MI (WNEM) -

A Mid-Michigan student has been suspended after an alleged bomb threat was made on social media.

Priscilla Arocha-Roby, principal at Saginaw Arts and Sciences Academy, said the threat was made on Instagram around February 7.  

“The student who made the threat has been suspended pending further investigation,” Arocha-Roby said in a statement on Facebook.

Police have been contacted and are currently working with school district officials regarding the matter.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.