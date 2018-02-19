SASA student suspended following alleged bomb threat

A Mid-Michigan student has been suspended after an alleged bomb threat was made on social media.

Priscilla Arocha-Roby, principal at Saginaw Arts and Sciences Academy, said the threat was made on Instagram around February 7.

“The student who made the threat has been suspended pending further investigation,” Arocha-Roby said in a statement on Facebook.

Police have been contacted and are currently working with school district officials regarding the matter.

